The Feb. 25 R-C Morning Report

Douglas County Superintendent of Schools Teri White talks to residents about proposed school changes. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — Around 80 people turned out for a meeting at Douglas High School on Monday night. It seemed to me like most people were opposed to a four-day school week. The reaction to a later start for older students was a little more balanced. They’ll do it again 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School.

County commissioners and the county audit committee are holding a joint meeting on the audit 1 p.m. today at the Douglas County Courthouse.

As of this morning, the Democratic Party has yet to release actual results but they did congratulate themselves on a successful caucus on Monday.

The usual rigmarole about being time for a presidential primary was floating about in the wake of the caucuses on Monday. We might as well have a primary in February that includes presidential choices, since campaign season now starts in October, 13 months before the general election.

Spring is pretty much a month early, but there’s a possibility winter might visit this weekend with rain and snow showers on Saturday and Sunday. But in the meantime expect temperatures to climb to 67 degrees on Wednesday.

Today we’re looking at sunny skies with a high near 61 degrees, with the wind calm picking up out of the north at 5 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com