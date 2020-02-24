The Feb. 24 R-C Morning Report

Ben Adler turned his Toyota into a Bernie Sanders sign parked along Jacks Valley Road to 'pick up' additional support for his candidate. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — A town hall meeting is 5:30 p.m. Monday at Douglas High School to discuss a variety of educational issues. A second meeting is at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Did Bernie Sanders win the Nevada primary? Maybe. The Democratic Party has yet to release results from Saturday’s caucus. They released turnout numbers at 12:30 a.m. today, confirming that three quarters of residents used early voting to caucus.

That jibed with the turnout at the Jacks Valley precinct center, where Pete Buttigieg won the five precincts I was observing 11-9 over Sanders.

Nevada Republicans voted in Pahrump to support President Trump on Saturday.

Expect another beautiful day with sunny skies and a high near 62 degrees. The wind will pick up around 5 mph out of the northwest this afternoon.

