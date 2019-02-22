The Feb. 22 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — I ran headlong into a nice little blizzard on Muller Lane on my way home last night with the north wind blowing snow across the road. That snow stuck around overnight and turned to ice, so be careful on this morning's commute.

The county cancelled both the workshop and the commissioners' meeting at the Lake on Thursday. Road controls are in effect this morning over Kingsbury and Highway 50 from Carson to Stateline. Highway 395 has road controls from Jake's Hill south to Bridgeport.

An atmospheric river predicted for next week looks like it will hit the coast well north of us, but forecasters say the models are all over the place.

Recommended Stories For You

Expect scattered snow showers before 10 a.m. today and then sunny skies with a high near 34 degrees.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com