The Feb. 21 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — It’s going to be a busy Saturday for Douglas County Democrats, who are holding their caucus and precinct meetings across the county. There are nine locations for the caucus, which can be found at douglasdems.org. Voters need to go to the caucus site that corresponds with their precinct to participate. Check-in starts at 10 a.m. and the meetings are called to order at noon.

Saturday is also when Republicans are having their statewide party meeting in Pahrump. Party officials from across the state are making their way south to endorse President Trump. There’s more at nevadagop.org

After the caucus, no presidential candidate will appear on any public ballot in Nevada until the November General Election. The Silver State doesn’t have presidential primaries, and hasn’t since Jimmy Carter was in the White House.

If you’re looking for something to do with the kids on the last evening of winter break, Carson Valley Swim Center is hosting a swim-in movie 6-8 p.m. today where watchers float in the pool for Flick ‘N Float. This will be the last one until October.

Tahoe fire services will be burning around Spooner Lake and Glenbrook so don’t be surprised to see a smoke plume up that way. If you’re curious, visit tahoelivingwithfire.com

With no precipitation in the forecast over the next week, we’re looking at the 11th driest February in 114 years. Today won’t add anything with mostly sunny skies and a high near 58 degrees. The wind will be out of the northeast at 5 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com