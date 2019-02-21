The Feb. 21 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A winter weather advisory is in effect for Western Nevada until noon today with snow accumulations of up to 3 inches in places due to lake effect snows. Most of it looks like its passing well north of us.

Road controls are in effect on Highway 395 from Stephanie Way south to Bridgeport and on Highway 88 from Minden to Pioneer. Both 50 and Kingsbury require snow tires or four-wheel drive.

County commissioners are scheduled to meet at Stateline 1:30 p.m. today, but they've canceled meetings for weather before. This doesn't seem that bad, but everyone's responsible for their own safety.

The water rate workshop is 11 a.m. today. I expect Tahoe residents won't have any issue getting to Kahle Community Center.

It's cold out with a forecast of scattered snow showers. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high temperature near 29. The wind will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Total snow accumulation is expected to be less than an inch, since the wind is blowing the wrong way for Lake Tahoe to have much effect.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com