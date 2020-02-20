The Feb. 20 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce Director Bill Chernock conducted his last chamber meeting on Wednesday. A farewell party is being conducted 6 p.m. Friday at Fuentes Restaurant, 1665 Lucerne St., in Minden. Come on by and say “howdy.” Bill’s last day is officially Feb. 27.

No Miss Douglas County was crowned last weekend though we did have two Douglas representatives for Miss Outstanding Teen. Iris Niccoli will represent Lake Tahoe and Cheyenne McCormick will represent Douglas County. Congratulations ladies.

The town hall forum on water and taxes that was scheduled for today has been postponed after one of the speakers had a conflict. It will be back on the calendar in the near future, I’m told.

It wasn’t quite as warm as advertised on Wednesday with the high at Minden-Tahoe Airport hitting 48 degrees after the wind picked up out of the north. It’s 14 degrees out this morning. Today it’s supposed to get up to 57 degrees under mostly sunny skies. The wind will be out of the northeast at 5 mph this afternoon.

