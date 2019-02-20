The Feb. 20 R-C Morning Report

Whatever snow was supposed to have fallen in Carson Valley appears to have moved on. There's still a chance for more with a winter weather advisory in place for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.

Road controls are down to Spooner Summit and Highway 28 to Incline Village. Otherwise the roads across Western Nevada are open and traffic appears to be moving normally.

The Board of Equalization meets 10 a.m. today at the Douglas County Courthouse to hear three appeals of appraisals on properties, including two commercial sites in the north Valley and a house at Lake Tahoe.

Commissioners may be taking a tour of the lands involved in the Douglas County Lands Bill starting at 1 p.m. at the Minden Inn. I'm told there isn't room on the bus by folks who've asked. No action is anticipated.

The sun is out right now, but snow showers are forecast for 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. today. Expect the high to be near 35 with winds 10 mph, gusting to 20. We could see 1-2 inches today, maybe.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at hildebrand@recordcorier.com