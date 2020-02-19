The Feb. 19 R-C Morning Report

Agricultural burners are taking advantage of still weather to burn weeds and ditches, but that doesn't mean backyard burning is open. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — The draft of the five-year transportation plan goes before the Regional Transportation Commission 4 p.m. today at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St., Minden. The commission will recommend any changes to the plan, which includes Muller Lane Parkway, to county commissioners.

Douglas County commissioners are scheduled to hear a presentation on the Stateline Events Center at their 1:30 p.m. Feb. 27 meeting. According to tahoedouglasva.org, the authority is pitching getting $34.25 million from the RDA for financing the center. None of this is actually on an agenda anywhere.

I’m following up on a couple of collisions from the weekend, including one in Topaz Ranch Estates around 8 p.m. Saturday and another around the same time on Friday.

Sunday’s precipitation has evaporated from the forecast, so there isn’t much hope that February will end anywhere near average in the year.

Today will be a little cooler today with a high near 52 degrees with the wind calm picking up to around 5 mph out of the east.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com