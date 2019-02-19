The Feb. 19 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — We're down to road controls on Highway 50 from Carson to Stateline this morning. Douglas schools are on break for ski week, so no worries about buses today.

The Minden branch of the Douglas County Public Library is showing Oscar nominated films "BlacKkKlansman" at 10 a.m. and "Bohemian Rhapsody at 1:30 p.m. today.

Our break in the weather continues today with sunny skies and a high temperature near 36 degrees. The wind will be 5 mph out of the west shifting southeast before noon. Snow returns to the forecast on Wednesday, oh boy.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com