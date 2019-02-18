The Feb. 18 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Road controls are in effect across Western Nevada on this Washington's Birthday, including the Highway 395-88 corridor from Indian Hills to the state line and 395 from Jake's Hill south. If you don't have to go anywhere today, maybe save the trip for Tuesday.

As of Sunday, Minden has seen 4.05 inches of moisture and 22.5 inches of snow so far this month. That moves 2019 up into fourth place for all-time snowfall during the month. Minden's still about a third of an inch out of the top five for precipitation.

Today is a bank holiday, so watch out for bankers sledding down hills along Jacks Valley and Foothill. There might be some kids and mail carriers enjoying the day off, too.

We might see a break in the snow today and Tuesday with isolated snow showers today and partly sunny skies. The high might creak up to near freezing, with the wind out of the northwest at 5 mph.