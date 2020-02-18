The Feb. 18 R-C Morning Report

Volunteers check in ballots on Monday at early voting for the Democratic caucus on Presidents Day. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — Early voting in the Democratic caucuses wraps up today with polls open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Sunridge Fire Station, Headquarters in the Ironwood Center in Minden and the Gardnerville Ranchos Fire Station. The caucus is the only time until November that Douglas residents will get to weigh in on a presidential candidate.

School’s out for winter … break this week, which is affectionately known as ski week. For those of us without children in the schools that means no competition on the roads from school buses.

A wildfire that took off up near Highway 49 near Loyalton is a pretty good indication of how things will go if we don’t see some moisture this winter. In this instance the fire was quickly extinguished, but its location near a highway is indicative.

I’ve been watering my trees because it’s been so dry. It couldn’t hurt to give them a drink now and then, as long as you remember to drain the hoses before it freezes.

Expect another lovely winter day today with sunny skies and a high temperature of 54 degrees. So far the forecast of precipitation on Sunday is holding firm, but we’ll see.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com