The Feb. 15 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — It's snowing out this morning and all Carson Valley schools are on a 90-minute delay while Zephyr Cove Elementary is getting its third snow day in two weeks.

Chain controls are in effect for Highway 395 from Indian Hills to Bridgeport, along with highways 88 and 208, Kingsbury Grade and Highway 50 from Carson to Stateline. Both 88 and Interstate 80 are closed in the Sierra.

Ten inches of snow fell in Heavenly overnight with the ski resort reporting 21 inches over the past 24 hours.

The East Fork crested at 12.16 feet at noon Wednesday well short of the action stage. The river entering Carson City crested early this morning at 6.96 feet with another foot to go before action stage.

The high wind warning has been cancelled and a winter storm watch reduced to an advisory that will last through noon. Expect snow to continue through 5 p.m. with southwest wins at 15-20 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com