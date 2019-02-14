The Feb. 14 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Mother Nature is giving Carson Valley a big wet sloppy kiss on the cheek this Valentine's Day morning with steady rain falling across the county.

A gauge in Johnson Lane recording 1.22 inches of rain over the past 24 hours. I wager that should ensure Centerville Lane from the roundabout to Foothill remains closed to all but residents today.

A flood advisory remains in effect for Lake Tahoe and Douglas County through 11 a.m. today. The creeks in the Western Valley were running fast but within their banks on Wednesday afternoon.

Recommended Stories For You

The Carson River is definitely rising, with the East Fork entering Carson Valley exceeding 11.17 feet though still well short of the 13-foot action stage as of 6 a.m. The West Fork at Woodfords isn't even showing that much interest.

I doubt Cradlebaugh is in much danger of closing today, since the river is expected to crest at roughly half where it was in the flood of Feb. 11, 2017.

Snow levels are expected to drop back down to the Valley floor after 4 p.m. today. We're still under a high wind warning until Friday night. Winds are expected out of the south at 20-25 mph, gusting to 45 mph. The high is expected to be 47 degrees, and we're almost there this morning.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com