The Feb. 13 R-C Morning Report

Members of TRIAD assemble at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center dining room before lunch on Wednesday, Feb. 12 for the annual signing of the TRIAD Charter. Photo special to The R-C

triadsigning

Genoa, Nev. — Carson Valley Community Food Closet is hosting an open house 3-6 p.m. today at 1251 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville. For more information, visit http://www.thefoodcloset.org

Retired Deputy Water Master Julian Larrouy will be talking about the Carson River 6:30 p.m. tonight at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center. Admission is $3. The doors open at 6.

Douglas County’s total assessed valuation hit $3.35 billion as of July 1, 2019, up from the Great Recession’s $2.59 billion on July 1, 2013, but still not quite up to the county’s peak value of $3.59 billion on July 1, 2008, according to the Assessor’s Office.

Douglas High students will be out along Highway 88 sharing home-made signs with messages of positivity with passing motorists around lunchtime today.

It will be a nice day to be out with a sign or just outside for that matter, with sunny skies and a high temperature approaching 60 degrees.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com