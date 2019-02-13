The Feb. 13 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — It's going to be soupy today, with rain falling pretty heavily across Carson Valley. The wind speed is in the 30s at the airport with a 50 mph gust just before 6 a.m. The traffic camera at Airport Road and 395 is being buffeted about.

The only road control in Douglas County is over Kingsbury, however if you're headed south, CalTrans reports Highway 395 is closed from Mammoth to Bridgeport.

The Weather Service is warning people that snow sliding from their roofs in the sudden warm-up can kill them, so don't stand right outside of your eaves. We had a mother and son killed at Kirkwood a couple of years ago that way.

A high wind warning kicks in at 10 a.m. and will last through Thursday night. Expect 20-35 mph out of the south and southwest, with 65 mph gusts in the valleys. Wind-prone areas could see 90 mph wind gusts, so hold onto your hats.

Expect rain and a high temperature near 50 degrees. We could see up to a half-inch of rain in the Valley today, but a lot of the soup will be from snow melting in the relative warmth.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com