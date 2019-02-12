The Feb. 12 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Muller Lane is one of the last valley routes in Western Nevada to still have chain controls. I drove it on Monday, and there's still some ice on the western portion. Less surprising, there are also controls on Kingsbury Grade. Lake Tahoe school buses are picking up students at the main stops only today.

Gardnerville Town Board members are meeting 1 p.m. today at their offices to work out what to do about the departure of Manager Tom Dallaire. Locking him in a closet until the desire to be Douglas Community Development Director passes comes to mind.

School Board trustees meet at 4 p.m. today at the Airport Training Center Building G1. There's nothing on the agenda about DARE or GREAT being retired, but I wager there might be some public comment, which is 5:30 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

Another big storm is forecast to arrive Wednesday and Thursday, this time bringing the possibility of heavy rain to the Valley, which could mean flooding. The snow level has been bouncing all over the dial. If you've got a ditch, make sure and clear it. High winds are predicted to roll in on Thursday.

Today expect mostly sunny skies and a slight chance of snow after 4 p.m. The high will climb to 42 degrees and the wind will be out of the south at 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier and only mostly kidding about locking Tom Dallaire in a closet. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com