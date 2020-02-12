The Feb. 12 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Authorities were looking for someone running from a brush fire just east of Silver City RV Park on Wednesday night. The call came in just after 5 p.m. and commuters reported being able to see flames. The good news is that it was spreading slowly, and was never a real threat of burning down the trailer park.

A little drier and breezier, like it was Sunday, and we could have had a conflagration on our hands. Be careful with sources of ignition, especially fireplace ashes.

The Board of Equalization is expected to cut the taxable value of the Mont Bleu Casino in Stateline from $86.2 million to $47.2 million, cutting the value of the casino itself in half. The assessed value would go from $25.8 million to $12.1 million. The board’s annual meeting is 10 a.m. today at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St., Minden.

Early voting for the Douglas County Democratic caucuses starts Saturday in preparation for the Feb. 22 precinct meetings and caucus. Anticipate repeats of Tuesday’s event in Gardnerville as the battle heats up.

Expect another sunny day today with the high near 55 degrees picking up out of the northwest at 5 mph in the afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com