The Feb. 10 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Douglas County School Board trustees are hosting a community meeting after their regular session 5:45 p.m. today at Whittell High School. They’re going to ask parents what they think about a four-day school week and aligning the Valley and Lake start of the school year. A similar meeting will be held at Douglas High School on Feb. 24.

The school board meeting starts at 5 p.m. and includes a discussion of developing a plan for the Lake Tahoe schools, which have seen a decrease in student population for quite a while.

The Airport Advisory Committee is meeting 5:30 p.m. today at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St., in Minden. Airport staff members will be updating the committee on the 2020 Aviation Roundup, Taxiway Z and work on the automated weather observing system.

A peak wind gust of 44 mph hit Minden-Tahoe Airport at around 1 p.m. Sunday. That Kirkwood Chair 6 wind gauge that recorded a 209 mph wind gust was down to 111 mph gusts 5:30 a.m. today, so just another calm day on the mountain.

The snow telemetry at Heavenly Valley is reporting only 2 inches of snowfall from the weekend, while Caples Lake received 4 inches. The Carson River basin is at three-quarters average snow-water equivalent this morning.

It’s chilly out this morning at 11 degrees, but it’s expected to warm up some with sunny skies and a high of 49 degrees. The wind will be out of the east at 5 mph. We might see a little precipitation Thursday night into Friday morning.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com