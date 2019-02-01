The Feb. 1 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A winter storm watch goes into effect in Carson Valley 4 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service, with 6-12 inches of snow possible and winds of up to 50 mph.

The annual Father-Daughter dance is 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center in Gardnervile. Tickets are $15 in advance. Call 782-5500, ext. 1, to find out if there are still any spots available.

Wayne Scarpaci will be talking battleships 1 p.m. Saturday at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 1477 Main St., Gardnerville. Admission is free.

NHP is working a fatal collision at Highway 50 and Fortune in Dayton that happened 4:20 a.m. today. It's a reminder that between the Super Bowl and Sunday's rocky weather to be careful out there this weekend.

The rain today isn't really expected to arrive before 10 p.m., which gives us time to stock wood and prepare. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high near 51 degrees, with a slight chance of rain after 4 p.m.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com