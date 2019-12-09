The Dec. 9 R-C Morning Report

Bob Moore's horse, Casey, is escorted by a member of the Douglas County Sheriff's Mounted Posse at Moore's funeral service on Saturday. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — We said farewell to Nevada Chapter Pony Express plank holder and Douglas Elks co-founder Bob Moore on Saturday at East Side Memorial. The ceremony was beautiful. Bob would drop off the Pony Express ride schedule at The R-C on a regular basis.

Project Santa wrapping is ongoing at the Douglas County Fairgrounds 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Wednesday. If there’s eight or more of you going together, give them a ring first at 775-339-8882.

Congratulations to Gardnerville residents Ryan and Katarzyna Olm, who took home the free trash service for a year on Thursday night at Gardnerville’s Christmas Kickoff.

The foothills received 1.29 inches of rain on Saturday night, which was only slightly less than the 1.47 inches recorded at Heavenly Valley. The storm baptized my new rain gauge with .8 inches overnight north of Genoa, which was a more typical result for the Valley.

So far Minden has received 1.93 inches of precipitation, which is well ahead of average for the month, and helps make up for the October goose egg and a lackluster November.

Commuters may experience some freezing fog before 10 a.m., though I can see clear across the river to Highway 395 this morning. Should the fog clear, we could see sunny skies and a high of 43 degrees.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com