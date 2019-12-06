The Dec. 6 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Heavy fog pretty much swallowed Gardnerville’s fireworks show on Thursday night and should persist into this morning decreasing visibility down to a quarter mile in places. A freezing fog advisory is in place through 10 a.m. today so be careful driving in.

That shouldn’t be a problem for Minden and Genoa’s Christmas celebrations tonight, as the wind is forecast to pick up around 4 p.m. and that should be sufficient to clear out the fog.

The wind should die down a bit around 4 p.m. Saturday when Highway 395 closes from Waterloo to Buckeye for the annual Parade of Lights at 5 p.m. There’s a chance of rain through the day on Saturday.

Weather delayed the presentation of a report from the county’s internal audit on Thursday, but County Manager Patrick Cates said officials have not been idle in working on the recommendations. I’ll have more on that Saturday.

Commissioners approved making the intersection at Highway 395 and Genoa Lane a priority after hearing that a light at Lucerne and Highway 395 didn’t meet state standards and was unlikely to be installed.

The wind will be our friend today, though as always it will overstay its welcome. The breeze is forecast to pick up around 10 a.m. and the increase at 4 p.m. to 10-15 mph, with gusts of 20-25 mph. Rain likely won’t get started until around 10 p.m. after both the fog and the crowds have cleared out.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com