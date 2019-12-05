The Dec. 5 R-C Morning Report

Marcie Ansel submitted this photo of fog filling Carson Valley.

Valley Fog

Genoa, Nev. — Last night’s snow flurries and temperatures dipping below freezing could have produced icy roads. Coupled with the fog, and the commute could be dicey this morning. Take it slow and give yourself plenty of time.

I count four wrecks on Interstate 580 up in Reno between 5:56 and 6:13 a.m., some of them pretty serious. Be careful on this morning’s commute.

Fireworks should be going off in Gardnerville tonight as part of the town’s annual Christmas Kickoff celebration. People will be gathering at Heritage Park starting at 4:30 p.m., with fireworks launched around 6 p.m. if the weather cooperates, and it should.

A proposal to add acceleration lanes to the intersection of Highway 395 and Genoa Lane to improve its safety will go before county commissioners today at their 1 p.m. meeting. Commissioners are also conducting the two-year review on four development agreements. Commissioners meet at the historic Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St., Minden.

It will be good fireworks weather in Gardnerville this evening with the wind calm and the temperature around freezing. We might even see the sun today as the high temperature climbs to 43 degrees.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com