The Dec. 4 R-C Morning Report

Residents gather on Tuesday morning for what ended up being an 11-hour meeting on the master plan.

Genoa, Nev. — Douglas County commissioners split 3-2 in favor of moving receiving area off Topaz Ranch Estates property belonging to Park Ranch Holdings and moving it to Carson Valley. A similar vote approved a development agreement with the Parks.

During the hearing, Commissioner Larry Walsh said 1,305 acres of Park land surrounding the Dangberg Historic Home Ranch has been approved for a conservation easement by the Secretary of the Interior under the Southern Nevada Public Lands Management Act.

For pretty much the first time since Thanksgiving, there are no road controls in effect in Douglas County. The passes are also clear, with the exception of Monitor and Ebbetts, which closed for the season as a result of the recent storms.

Minden Town Board members will discuss a design review and discuss a tentative subdivision map for a 50-unit townhome project proposed for the property at highways 88 and 395. The board meets 5:30 p.m. at the CVIC Hall on Esmeralda Avenue.

Genoa Town Board members will hear an update on the Genoa Lane Highway 395 traffic safety issue at their 6:30 p.m. meeting in the town offices.

It looks like a foggy commute this morning and there’s a chance of snow, though not much. Expect a high of 37 degrees and a chance of rain after 10 a.m.

