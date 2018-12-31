The Dec. 31 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — While the big New Year's Eve party may be at Stateline, those of a more reflective nature may want to check out the candlelight labyrinth 6-9 p.m. at Heritage Park. With roasted marshmallows and hot drinks it's more than just wandering around.

If you've got last minute business with the government that needs to be done in 2018, today's the day. All local, state and federal offices will be closed on Tuesday. The R-C will also be closed for New Year's Day.

The isolated snow showers in the forecast must be really isolated, because there isn't a cloud in the sky. Expect today to be sunny and cool with the forecast high near 28 degrees, thanks to a brisk northeast breeze 5-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

