The Dec. 31 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Happy New Year’s Eve. There’s a lot going on up in Stateline today. One of the few public events in Gardnerville is the labyrinth walk 6-9 p.m. at Heritage Park Gardens.

The R-C is closing at noon today for the holiday. I expect there will be lots of other folks wrapping up early. If you need something, email me and I’ll see what I can do.

Bottles and cans are prohibited in Stateline starting around 5 p.m. today in an effort to disarm people who might get a little too rambunctious. Have fun, but be mindful of your surroundings and stay warm.

Opening day of fishing on Topaz Lake is New Year’s morning. It’s been my experience that not everyone who stays up for midnight skips dropping a line early on Wednesday.

There’s an injury wreck reported at Interstate 580 northbound and Bowers Mansion from 6:48 a.m. if you’re heading into Reno this morning. Traffic seems to be flowing through there, so watch for emergency vehicles.

The weather at Stateline is expected to be fairly mild tonight with the temperature around freezing at midnight and the wind 5 mph out of the southwest. We’ll have a lighter breeze in the Valley but similar temperatures.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com