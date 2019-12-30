The Dec. 30 R-C Morning Report

Charles Muench took one of four photos I received from readers of the snow on Jobs Peak catching the sunset on Thursday evening.

Jobs glows

Genoa, Nev. — There’s a big old story in the Nevada Indy speculating on which of the Tahoe casinos is going to be sold in the Eldorado-Caesars merger. The story also talks about the events center, but ignores the petition drive to put RDA No. 2 on the ballot. They pick the Mont Bleu as the most likely candidate for sale https://thenevadaindependent.com/article/new-events-center-potential-casino-sale-could-boost-prospects-for-south-tahoe-market

It rained in the Valley late last night, but the traffic cameras are down, so I can’t tell what’s up on Kingsbury. There aren’t any road controls in place in Douglas. If you’re planning a run to Kirkwood, there are controls from Woodfords to Caples Lake.

Neither Kirkwood nor Heavenly are reporting any major precipitation so far this morning. My rain gauge is showing a 20th of an inch, so not that much to report on that “front.”

We might see some snow showers before 10 a.m., but I get the feeling there’s not going to be much to those. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with a high near 41 degrees. The wind will be out of the northwest at 5 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com