The Dec. 3 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The first trek up to the Mount Rose Snotel site to talk about the state of the Sierra watershed is Monday. From the update I can tell them they will find around 16.2 inches of water locked in the snowpack. The Carson River water shed is running at 129 percent according to the U.S. Natural Resource Conservation Service page.

Total precipitation for Minden was 10.56 inches for 2019, up from the average of 8.89 inches, though a long ways from the record 20 inches in 2017. The average high temperature of the year was 65.9 degrees, down from the average 68.7. The average low was 32.3 degrees, up from 31 degrees.

Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. will be visiting with Douglas County Democrats at their headquarters in Minden 9 a.m. Saturday.

Speaking of elections, filing for judicial seats start’s Monday in Nevada. Both of Douglas County’s district judges are up for election this year. For more information about the upcoming, visit govotedouglas.com

We should see clearly for the first weekend of 2020 with sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s. Today expect partly sunny skies with a high near 55 degrees. The wind will be out of the south at 5 mph calming in the afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com