The Dec. 3 R-C Morning Report

A tree in the snow above Topaz Ranch Estates on Monday morning. John Flaherty photo

Genoa, Nev. — Kirkwood remains isolated by the closure of Highway 88 at Carson Pass and Carson Spur for the third day. Over the past week, the resort reports 85 inches of snow fell, which will put it in pretty good shape for when the highway does open.

A couple of house fires in surrounding jurisdictions including a blaze on Artists View in Smith Valley around 1 p.m. and another near Markleeville nearer to 5 p.m. I have no idea what happened in either of those, but it’s a good idea to be careful with your woodstove or fireplace.

Today’s the big master plan day with commissioners meeting at 9 a.m. in the CVIC Hall in Minden. Overflow has moved into the old courthouse due to the weather.

Today is also Giving Tuesday. There are lots of great charities in Douglas County, not all of which are participating, but are deserving of our support.

The Gardnerville Town Board meets 4:30 p.m. today to discuss future work on the Gardnerville Station in the S-curve. The town meets in its offices, 1407 Main St.

It appears like there’s fog out this morning, though not too thick. That’s supposed to clear early and then we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 43 degrees. Precipitation returns to the forecast on Wednesday.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com