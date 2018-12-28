The Dec. 28 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — 'Twas the Night After Christmas" continues 7 p.m. tonight and Saturday and then 2 p.m. Sunday, all at the Copeland Art Center Annex.

I saw a few flakes on the way home last night and there was a little snow, too. That joke is getting older by the minute, but Thursday's snow showers were indeed isolated.

Today is going to be sunny and cold again with the high temperature not quite cracking the freezing mark and the wind out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

