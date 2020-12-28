The Dec. 28, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Jobs Peak in profile on Saturday morning.

Kurt Hildebrand

Genoa, Nev. — There’s snow falling across Douglas County this morning with road controls in effect on Highway 395 from south of Stephanie Way down to Bridgeport. Highways 88 from Minden to the state line and Highway 208 from Holbrook to Wellington are also under road controls, as is any highway over the Sierra.

The snow is sticking to the roadways in the Valley, which means it’s plenty cold for those roadways to freeze making them slick. Douglas deputies are dealing with a spinout at the Buckeye roundabout in Minden, so take it slow and easy this morning.

The Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce is wrapping up voting in its decorating contest today. To vote visit their page on Facebook and like one of the entries. Top one gets the people’s choice award.

We had a quiet Christmas weekend on the coronavirus front with 52 recoveries reported compared to 39 new cases. There were only three new cases reported in Douglas on Sunday.

What snow there is should wrap up by 10 a.m., but the sun will stay mostly behind the clouds today with a north wind at 5 mph and a possible high temperature of 38 degrees.

