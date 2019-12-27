The Dec. 27 R-C Morning Report

A big cloud parked over Carson Valley on Christmas Eve morn in this photo by Victoria Myers.

valleyviews-rcr-122819-c

Genoa, Nev. — Christmas is over, but “Christmas Through the Years” is having its opening night 7:30 p.m. in the Copeland Annex. Two more shows are Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and there’s a matinee 2 p.m. Sunday. If there are tickets, you can find them at showtix4u.com or calling 775-292-0939.

The roads are clear this morning and traffic appears to be moving without any issues. There aren’t that many of us out and about on this last Friday of 2019, but there are a lot of children out, so keep an eye out for them.

It was relatively quiet on Boxing Day with medics responding to the usual calls, including an injury at the Spooner Junction sled hill about 1:20 p.m.

Gaming numbers came out for November and they weren’t pretty at Stateline, which saw a 19.17 percent decline over 2018. The casinos brought in $13.8 million down from $17.1 million in November 2018. East Fork and Carson casinos also posted a 2.16 percent decrease to $8.2 million.

We might see some more precipitation before the year’s out, but it won’t do much to increase the 2.15 inches Minden received this month. The shocking figure is that 11.5 inches of snow fell in the Douglas County seat, according to the National Weather Service. We’ll need more than another half inch to crack the top 10 snowiest Decembers set in 1978.

The sun is forecast to make an appearance today. With clear skies and a high temperature of 40 degrees, it will be time to break out the shorts and flip-flops. Rain and snow are allegedly returning on Sunday.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com