The Dec. 27 R-C Morning Report

November was a good month at Stateline, which saw a 10.49 percent increase in gaming win to $17.1 million.

I'm following up on a wreck at Kingsbury and North Benjamin around 5 p.m. Wednesday. That and a gas leak at the Red Hut kept Tahoe-Douglas firefighters busy.

It is indeed one of the nights after Christmas, which makes it appropriate that "Twas The Night After Christmas" opens 7 p.m. tonight at the Copeland Arts Council building. Tickets are on sale at the box office. Check out The R-C calendar for show times.

A 1.9 earthquake was detected above Highway 4 near the intersection with Wolf Creek Road in Alpine County at 10:20 p.m. while a much smaller one, 1.09, was detected near Prison Hill in Carson at around 5 a.m. That Prison Hill site has been pretty shaky over the past few weeks.

We could see some snow showers today but mostly it's going to be cold with a high temperature of 31 degrees and the wind out of the north at 5-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.