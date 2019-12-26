The Dec. 26 R-C Morning Report

The south wall at the Bently Heritage Distillery site was knocked down early Christmas morning in a collision. Kurt Hildebrand photo

mindenwreck

Genoa, Nev. — The wall south of the Bently Heritage Distillery took quite a hit in the early morning collision on Christmas Day. I’ll be checking to see if I can find out more details about the driver’s condition today.

Starting today, Douglas County residents may drop off Christmas trees for recycling across from Lampe Park. The drop-off will be open until Jan. 24. Douglas Disposal will also pick up trees left out with the trash Jan. 6-10. If it’s bigger than 6 feet, cut it in half.

It’s lightly snowing on this Boxing Day morning across parts of the Valley. There are road controls on Highway 88 south of Minden and on Highway 395 through the Pine Nuts, as well as Kingsbury Grade and Highway 50 at the Lake. Be careful out on the roads for today’s commute.

That’s not supposed to last long, giving way to partly sunny skies and a high near 37 degrees, with the wind out of the northeast at 5 mph. It’s going to get quite cold at night, with lows dropping into the mid-teens.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com