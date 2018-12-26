The Dec. 26 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — It was definitely a wet Christmas with 1.25 inches of rain falling in Genoa overnight. Minden received .7 inches of rain bringing December's total to 1.12 inches for the year, a tad ahead of average for the month as of Wednesday.

If you're on Christmas break and plan on skiing, 9 inches of snow fell at Heavenly by Christmas morning.

The total for the water year, which started Oct. 1, is 3.01 inches. Average for the first three months of the year is 2.95 inches so if we don't see another drop we'll have squeaked by with average precipitation for the quarter.

There was a little shaker south of Markleeville just after midnight registering 1.14, so probably not enough for anyone to feel.

There's not even that much to say about the weather with mostly sunny skies and a high of 41 degrees forecast for today. There's a chance of rain or snow tonight and Thursday, but not much of one.

