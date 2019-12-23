The Dec. 23 R-C Morning Report

A blustery weekend is expected to bring precipitation to Carson Valley today, maybe. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — Road controls are in effect on Kingsbury Grade and Highway 50 above 5,000 feet. That’s allegedly where the snow level will drop to, but the traffic cams aren’t showing much in the way of moisture so far.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Western Nevada, though the Valley should mostly be getting rain. Be careful going over the passes this morning, but the commute shouldn’t be too big a challenge.

One thing that will be missing from the roads today are school buses, as Douglas County students are out for winter break until Jan. 7. I expect the stores will be full today and Tuesday with last-minute Christmas shoppers.

Peak wind gusts on Sunday hit the low 50s with 53 mph clocked three miles north of Minden at around 10 a.m. and 52 mph in Indian Hills around 11.

Expect a chance of rain or snow today after 10 a.m. with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 37 degrees. Looking ahead, our odds of a white Christmas are looking pretty slim.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com