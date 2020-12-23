The Dec. 23, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Even gingerbread people are stocking up on toilet paper in this creation at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center on Monday.

Kurt Hildebrand

Genoa, Nev. — A coronavirus testing event in the Gardnerville Ranchos on Tuesday saw the lowest turnout in months with 175 people turning out. Douglas saw 34 cases and 11 recoveries. National Guard members working testing sites received the first Moderna vaccine on Tuesday.

Congratulations to Roy Nisja for winning the most creative holiday display, which was announced on Tuesday. Best of Show was the Eddy Street Vintage Market and Best Holiday Door was Crossfit Ampersand.

Voting is still open for people’s choice by going to the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page through Monday. The winner will be announced on Tuesday.

If you’re looking for something Christmasy to do, the Gallery of Trees is up at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center. The museum is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in beautiful downtown Gardnerville.

I caught Main Street Director Matt Bruback working on one of the bronze statues in downtown on Tuesday as I was heading down to Ruhenstroth to get one more holiday light display.

Speaking of displays, now that I’ve seen the Christmas conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter I can’t unsee it. The two planets were still visible just over the Carson Range on Tuesday night and will likely be there again tonight if you’ve missed it.

We might see a wet Christmas down in the Valley on Friday night, as a storm rolls through Western Nevada, but it will almost certainly be windy. A colder storm is due in late Sunday.

Today will be a smidge cooler than Tuesday but sunny with a high temperature near 40 degrees. The wind will be out of the southwest 5-15 mph, shifting to the east in the afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com