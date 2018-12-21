The Dec. 21 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The Pine Nut Mountains Trails Association is one of several off-road organizations suing the U.S. Forest Service over new rules over restrictions on riding in the bi-state sage grouse range. The suit was filed Thursday in Reno's U.S. District Court.

Today is the last day of school before Christmas break. Douglas High students are wrapping up their semester finals today. School's goes back into session on Jan. 8, so see you next year kids.

The 10thannual Santa Crawl is 7-10 p.m. Saturday in "Bar"nerville. Dress up and sign up at either Battle Born Wine or DST Coffee wuth a $10 donation. Costume contest is 10 p.m. at Buckaroos.

Last night was blustery with Minden-Tahoe Airport registering a 38 mph wind gust at around 1 a.m. There aren't any Douglas outages this morning, but that doesn't mean there weren't any overnight.

I'm not even going to try to establish a betting line on it, but the Weather Service put up the snow icon for Christmas Day. There's a winter storm watch for Monday and Tuesday in the Sierra, so if you're going to Grandma's house, keep an eye on the weather.

Then again, what do I know? I wasn't expecting it to be raining in Genoa this morning. Welcome winter. Once it clears, expect partly sunny skies with a high of 51 degrees and the wind out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com