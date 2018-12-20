The Dec. 20 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Two 3-plus magnitude earthquakes were detected on the south end of Prison Hill in Carson City around 5:30 a.m. today. The first was a 3.6 at 5:24 a.m. followed by a 3.15 at 5:30 a.m. Carson residents reported being awakened by the temblors.

Douglas County commissioners put on their Santa suits at their meeting 1:30 p.m. today in Stateline where they'll discuss awarding $155,054 in grants to a variety of nonprofits.

Commissioners are also scheduled to appoint two new members to the Genoa Town Board. Commissioners meet at the Tahoe Transportation Center, 169 Highway 50, Stateline.

Tahoe Youth & Family Services is hosting its open house and night of giving 5-6:30 p.m. at their offices 1512 Main St. Suite 3, Gardnerville.

Expect mostly sunny skies tonight with the high temperature nearly cracking 60. As usual with a warm winter day, the other shoe is a windy night with 10-20 mph blowing out of the southwest, gusting to 35 mph at times.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com