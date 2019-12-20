The Dec. 20 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Douglas school children have a half-day today for the beginning of Christmas break. They will be out of school until Jan. 7, so expect a lot of “see you next year” bits today.

There has already been a noninjury wreck reported 5:36 a.m. on Highway 395 near the Best Buy today. Two people were evaluated by medics after a head-on at Kingsbury Grade and Tramway 4 p.m. Thursday. I’ll see what else I can find out, but they were still working it at 5:30 p.m.

Smoke may return to the Grade today as Tahoe-Douglas Fire does prescribed burning up there. It was pumping up a pretty nice cloud just after lunch on Thursday.

Main Street Gardnerville is announcing the winner of the fire pit raffle 8:30 p.m. tonight after an event at Carson Valley Art Center starting at 6 p.m. There will be music, food and drink available. You don’t have to be present to win. Visit http://www.mainstreetgardnerville.org for more information.

Carson Valley Swim Center is hosting a movie at the pool 6 p.m. today. Entry is $2 and you can rent an inflatable device for a buck.

It’s forecast to snow in the Sierra on Saturday night, which will taper off on Sunday. The wind is expected to pickup today out of the southwest at 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. It will get breezier on Saturday. There’s a chance we’ll see snow in the Valley on Monday.

It’s the last day of fall, and we can expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 50 degrees. Winter starts on Saturday, with more wind and a high of 51 degrees.

