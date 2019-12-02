The Dec. 2 R-C Morning Report

A state snowplow clears Genoa Lane on Friday morning. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Snow Plow

Dry falls 1995 .13 1959 .17 1932 .2 1986 .26 1915 .28 1921 .35 1938 .36 1914 .38 2019 .42

Genoa, Nev. — Douglas County schools are on a 90-minute delay this morning in both the Valley and Lake as the snow is dumping at the Airport and on Kingsbury. There could be changes so be alert to additional alerts.

It might not be a bad idea to delay everything else you do 90 minutes, as a winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. today. Road controls are in place on Highway 395 from Minden to Indian Hills and over the mountains.

There’s an avalanche warning in effect through 7 a.m. today for the back country. High intensity precipitation and strong winds will conspire to set the snow down the mountain.

This Thanksgiving storm has broken the back of one of the driest quarters since records started being kept. Over September, October and November, .42 inches of moisture were recorded in Minden. That’s the ninth driest three fall months sine 1906.

It’s 32 degrees out on the nose right now, which means the precipitation could go either way once the sun comes up. If it starts raining, expect a slushy mess. The high today is supposed to get to 44 degrees.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com