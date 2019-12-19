The Dec. 19 R-C Morning Report

Deputies out at a traffic stop on Highway 88 at the East Fork bridge on Wednesday where a motorcyclist was stopped with a bundle of stolen firearms. Kurt Hildebrand photo

gunarrest-rcr-122119-a

Genoa, Nev. — An ex-felon is in custody today after allegedly kicking in a door of a home along Highway 88, gathering up a bundle of firearms and getting on a black Harley that had been reported stolen up in Reno. The 2 p.m. traffic stop prompted a full response from the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

The owners of Dotty’s Casino at Stateline is opposing an ordinance that would put further limits on gaming establishments. The company said it plans to open four taverns in Carson Valley. Douglas County commissioners are scheduled to hear the business impact at today’s 1:30 p.m. meeting in Stateline.

Commissioners are also scheduled to hear an update on the progress of turning the old Douglas County Senior Center in the new home to Social Services.

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 47 degrees and the wind out of the south at 5 mph. The weather is supposed to return on Sunday.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com