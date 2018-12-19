The Dec. 19 R-C Morning Report
December 19, 2018
Alpine County residents are gathering at the Woodfords Store this morning for their Audubon Society Christmas Bird Count. Organizer Tim Fisker is asking volunteers to meet 8:30-9 a.m. The Carson Valley Bird Count is Jan. 5.
If you're headed for Bridgeport this morning there's a big rig stuck a mile south of Sonora Junction, partially blocking the road.
There's a slight chance of snow on Christmas Day, according to the long-range forecast, for what that's worth. It's part of a weak system that arrives Saturday night and knocks about for the following few days.
Recommended Stories For You
Today expect sunny skies and a high near 51, with southwest wind of 5 mph shifting southeast in the afternoon.
The Morning Report is sponsored by Carson Valley Medical Center. Learn more about them at http://www.cvmchospital.org
Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com