The Dec. 19 R-C Morning Report

Alpine County residents are gathering at the Woodfords Store this morning for their Audubon Society Christmas Bird Count. Organizer Tim Fisker is asking volunteers to meet 8:30-9 a.m. The Carson Valley Bird Count is Jan. 5.

If you're headed for Bridgeport this morning there's a big rig stuck a mile south of Sonora Junction, partially blocking the road.

There's a slight chance of snow on Christmas Day, according to the long-range forecast, for what that's worth. It's part of a weak system that arrives Saturday night and knocks about for the following few days.

Today expect sunny skies and a high near 51, with southwest wind of 5 mph shifting southeast in the afternoon.

