The Dec. 18 R-C Morning Report

My sources say Genoa resident Tom Stone received the nod as county manager on Monday. There's still a lot to go through before Stone actually gets the job, including negotiations over salary and a background check. Stone is asking $170,000 a year, which is in the low end of the salary range.

Gardnerville Station was dedicated on Monday, which brought a piece of property that could have been considered a hazard into useful operation. The former Condron Shell is now an information center and headquarters for Main Street Gardnerville.

Monday's storm can only be described as a classic flizzard, with only a little snow in the mountains and a few drops in the Valley.

Recommended Stories For You

Expect a nice day today with a high temperature of 53 degrees. Looks like more of the same through this week.

The Morning Report is sponsored by Carson Valley Medical Center. Learn more about them at http://www.cvmchospital.org

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com