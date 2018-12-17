The Dec. 17 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — County commissioners will start interviewing candidates for the manager's position 10 a.m. today starting with Patrick Cates. Steve Davis, Niel "Rick" Nelson, Ron Knecht, Michael Johnson and Tom Stone each get an hour.

The agenda item would let commissioners pick one or more candidates today. If they just pick one, negotiations would begin. If more than one, well they'd have to have another session to figure that out.

Douglas County saw a slight decrease in its graduation rate from 88.3 percent to 87.5 percent between 2016 and 2017.

The county's schools ranked seventh among Nevada's 17 school districts, according to the state, with several small districts hitting 100 percent graduation.

We should hear from the Nevada Highway Patrol today regarding the pedestrian death on Highway 395 that occurred Saturday morning near Cradlebaugh Bridge.

Chains are being required over Kingsbury Grade this morning for all but four-wheel drive vehicles. None of the traffic cameras were working this morning, but South Lake Tahoe Airport is reporting light snow.

There's a chance of showers today under partly cloudy skies and a high temperature of 46 degrees. Expect the wind to be 5 mph out of the southwest.

The Morning Report is sponsored by Carson Valley Medical Center. Learn more about them at http://www.cvmchospital.org

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com