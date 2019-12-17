The Dec. 17 R-C Morning Report

Gardnerville resident Tim Berube captured this image of Jobs Peak on Sunday.

Jobs Peak

Genoa, Nev. — The county received around 30 letters in opposition to reappointing Planning Commissioner DeVere Henderson at today’s meeting over the wild horses trapped on his property. Depending on how that translates into public comment, planning commission appointments could take up much of the afternoon.

Douglas County commissioners are getting an early start today to interview around three-dozen people for two-dozen vacancies on a variety of boards and commissions. The meeting is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St., in Minden. It times out at around five hours, not counting lunch.

Meanwhile over in the Minden Inn, one of those panels, the 911 Surcharge Committee, will be meeting at 10 a.m. to discuss the budget and text to 911. Average peak 911 calls occur 4-5 p.m. with 21 an hour. The least calls come in at 3-5 a.m. with three an hour. Between Sept 1 and Dec. 10 Douglas 911 handled 32,616 calls, including 6,653 emergency calls.

The Bridgeport Winter Recreation Area is open to snowmobilers with 28-36 inches of snow at Sonora Pass. Permits are required and can be obtained for free at the People’s Gate kiosk, the Bridgeport and Carson ranger district offices and online at http://www.bridgeportavalanchecenter.org

There is the barest chance of snow on Wednesday, but don’t get too excited. Today expect mostly cloudy skies and a high temperature near 38 degrees. The wind will shift from southeast to northeast at 5 mph in the afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com