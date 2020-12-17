The Dec. 17, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Rows of gifts take up the floor at the Douglas County Fairgrounds as Project Santa volunteers wrap presents.

Genoa, Nev. — Road controls are in effect over Kingsbury Grade and on Highway 50 from Carson to Stateline. The traffic cameras are showing actual snow on the roads this morning, so be careful if your commute takes you into the mountains.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. today for Stateline and until noon for Coleville, Walker and Bridgeport. Heavenly picked up 4 inches of snow since noon Wednesday, according to the snow telemetry.

It was a fairly blustery night with a 36 mph wind gust on Highway 395 near the Airport at 4 a.m. I doubt we’ll see any snow down in the Valley today, since the low has yet to drop below freezing this morning. Update: 30 minutes after I posted The Morning Report it started snowing in Genoa.

Today marks the last Douglas County Board of Commissioners meeting of 2020, barring some new emergency. The Buckeye Farm specific plan and Kathy Lewis’ resignation are on the agenda, along with a stack of other issues. The meeting starts at 1 p.m. and times out at three hours, but I wager it will last into the evening.

County commissioners Barry Penzel, Dave Nelson and Larry Walsh will be bidding farewell to the board after this meeting. To participate, visit douglascountynv.gov and click on Watch Board Meetings.

A score of volunteers, including a bevy of Topaz Sage Hens, were wrapping gifts for Project Santa Claus on Wednesday. That work will continue at the Fairgrounds today in time for distribution over the weekend.

If you’re interested in signing up for the Chamber’s holiday decorating contest you have today and Friday. You can find the application at https://business.carsonvalleynv.org/events/details/holiday-decorating-contest-36732?calendarMonth=2020-12-01

The snow level is forecast to drop to 5,700 feet today with the wind out of the south at 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. It’s already rained, the temperature will have to drop a bit for snow.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com