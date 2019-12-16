The Dec. 16 R-C Morning Report

John Flaherty took this photo of the dawn over the Sweetwaters on Friday the 13th.

Genoa, Nev. — At least one other shoe has dropped with the filing of a petition to put the ordinance approving the county’s development agreement with the Parks on the ballot. The previous petition that was going around was unofficial, so anyone who signed that will have to sign again. I’ll have more on this later today.

Despite e-commerce, the stores are still packed and with only 10 days until Christmas and delivery dates starting to ease past the 25th thanks to weather, it’s only going to get crazier.

Carson Valley is still anticipating the arrival of a couple of hundred wreaths from Wreaths Across America. Check in at mainstreetgardnerville.org or eastsidememorialpark.com for more info. The estimate on Saturday was that they’d arrive by Thursday.

Snowfall in Minden broke a record for Dec. 15 with 6.5 inches, bringing the total for the month in the Douglas County seat to 10.5 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Slightly more than another inch and a half and this month will enter the top 10 snowiest Decembers.

That doesn’t look like it’s going to happen soon, with no precipitation forecast until at least Friday. Today, expect sunny skies and a high near 37 degrees with the wind out of the east 5-10 mph in the afternoon, gusting to 20 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com