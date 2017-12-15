The Dec. 15 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — I hope to learn the identities of the two Northern Nevada residents killed Wednesday in a head-on collision south of Bridgeport today. The California Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation. I'll post it when it comes in.

A CalFire engineer with the San Diego unit was killed on the Thomas Fire on Thursday. A grim reminder that fighting fires is a dangerous business. East Fork's crew is due to rotate off next week, but we may be sending others into harm's way. Godspeed.

Applications for county volunteer boards, including the planning commission, are due at the county by 5 p.m. today. You can pick up a copy at the Minden Inn on Esmeralda Avenue.

So far this hasn’t been the driest December on record, but with just .06 inches of moisture for the month, it’s close. According to the National Weather Service, December 2011 saw exactly zero precipitation.

We might actually see some moisture between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Saturday. If it comes it will start as rain and then convert to snow. Don't expect to see any white blankets, but do be careful on the highways, which could see a thin coating of ice.

Today we will see a high temperature of 58 degrees and the wind calm shifting to the southwest at 5 mph.