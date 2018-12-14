The Dec. 14 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A wind advisory kicks off 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. today with winds 25-35 mph, gusting to 50 mph with 65 mph in wind-prone areas. If you've got loose items you don't want to have to hunt for in the Pine Nuts, better tie them down. The previous high wind watch has been cancelled.

A locked out piece of equipment is being blamed for a power outage affecting 20,397 NV Energy customers from Gardnerville to Kingsbury, according to spokeswoman Kristen Saibini. Power was knocked out at 7:19 p.m. and restored at 7:28 p.m.

Keep in mind that by customer, the power company is referring to a single home or business, not necessarily the number of occupants in each.

A couple of Christmas-themed events are taking place this weekend, including David John and the Comstock Cowboys performing at the community center 7 p.m. Saturday and Dangberg Home Ranch tours through the weekend.

If it weren't for the wind, it might be a nice day with mostly sunny skies and a high of 53 degrees. Looking ahead expect some cloud cover and 50 degree days Saturday and Sunday with a chance of rain late Sunday night into Monday morning.

