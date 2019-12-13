The Dec. 13 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The Channel 2 Drive-by Food Drive is 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden. Organizations all over the Valley have been gathering donations for the last few weeks in preparation for the event, including the Genoa Volunteer Fire Department, Douglas Disposal and the towns of Gardnerville and Minden. Santa’s scheduled to arrive around 9:30 a.m. via Care Flight helicopter.

Speaking of bowlfuls of jelly, a spot south of Prison Hill fired off a 1.5 tremor 1:30 a.m. today. I doubt anyone even felt it, but that site has seen around a dozen earthquakes in the last two weeks.

Carson Valley is beautifully lit for the holiday season and worth a tour. Roy Nisja’s bear house at 1366 Chichester Drive is ready for the season with two G-scale trains running and tons of Christmas lights.

https://youtu.be/nBF1PhbaisI

If you’ve got a nice Christmas display and don’t mind sharing with the rest of the Valley, send me a note with your address and a picture at editor@recordcourier.com

There aren’t any road controls right now, but that could change as a cold front rolls in later this Friday the 13th morning. The rain is forecast to arrive around 7 a.m. and intensify at 10. Early this morning the Sierra crest appears to be shredding the storm. Today’s high is forecast to hit 49 degrees. Expect precipitation to change to snow early Saturday morning.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com